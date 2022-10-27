Red Sox Prospect Deemed 'Best International Prospect Since Rafael Devers'

The Boston Red Sox have one of the most enticing international prospects in the league, and he's been receiving high praise all along.

After making a successful transition to professional baseball in the United States with the rookie-level Florida Complex League, center fielder Miguel Bleis is flying onto the radar. The 18-year-old rising star was mentioned by MLB.com's Jim Callis for being a fast riser in the system.

"The fifth-ranked Red Sox prospect will need to develop more plate discipline, but time is on his side and he's a potential 25-25 player whose instincts impress along with his tools," Callis wrote Wednesday. "He should be able to remain in center, and if he has to shift to a corner, his offensive upside and arm strength will profile nicely in right. He's Boston's best international prospect since Rafael Devers."

The 18-year-old came over to the FCL in June and hit .301 with 23 extra-base hits including five home runs, 27 RBIs and a .895 OPS in 40 games. He also logged 18 steals on 23 attempts.

Callis mentioned the struggles with plate discipline, which can be depicted by his somewhat concerning 45-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. More than one strikeout per game is concerning, but he was the equivalent of a high school senior last season and showed plenty to be excited about.

While Callis mentioned Devers to quantify his talent level, a better player comparison would be Mookie Betts. In fact, he's been compared to the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar before.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Bleis is approaching his first full season in professional baseball after two short stints mainly due to his age. He'll have a chance to flourish as he cements his spot on the Red Sox's top 30 prospect list.

