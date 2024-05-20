Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Lose in Extras, Shohei Ohtani's Walk-Off Secures 3-2 Win For Dodgers in 10 Innings

The Cincinnati Reds lost three of four games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

James Rapien

May 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws
CINCINNATI — The Reds lost to the Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday in extra innings when Shohei Ohtani hit a single to drive in Jason Heyward in the 10th inning.

Cincinnati falls to 19-28 on the season. They're a season-worst nine games under .500. They've lost three-straight games and dropped three out of four to Los Angeles.

Hunter Greene pitched well for the Reds, giving up two runs in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and finished with eight strikeouts.

Cincinnati finished with six hits, but struggled to do much with runners on base. They left 10 runners on base and ended the game just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Reds return home to play the Padres on Tuesday, May 21. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 