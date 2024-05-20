Cincinnati Reds Lose in Extras, Shohei Ohtani's Walk-Off Secures 3-2 Win For Dodgers in 10 Innings
CINCINNATI — The Reds lost to the Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday in extra innings when Shohei Ohtani hit a single to drive in Jason Heyward in the 10th inning.
Cincinnati falls to 19-28 on the season. They're a season-worst nine games under .500. They've lost three-straight games and dropped three out of four to Los Angeles.
Hunter Greene pitched well for the Reds, giving up two runs in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and finished with eight strikeouts.
Cincinnati finished with six hits, but struggled to do much with runners on base. They left 10 runners on base and ended the game just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
The Reds return home to play the Padres on Tuesday, May 21. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast