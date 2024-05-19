Inside The Reds

Reds Left-Hander Brandon Williamson Has Successful Rehab Start For Louisville Bats

Cincinnati Reds starter Brandon Williamson continues to make progress.

Brandon Williamson made his second appearance since being placed on the injured list after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training. After starting for the Dragons in High-A last time out, he started for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Williamson tossed allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings. He also walked a batter.

He pitched in 23 games for the Reds as a rookie in 2023, posting a 4.46 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched.

