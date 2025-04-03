Down on the Farm: Chase Petty Struggles in First Start, Bats Fall to Omaha 12-6
Chase Petty made his first start of the season for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out four.
The Bats fell to the Storm Chasers 12-6 on Wednesday.
Here is how some of their other top prospects performed:
- Tyler Callihan went 2-5 with a home run and a double.
- Will Benson went 1-4.
- Noelvi Marte went 1-4 with a walk and an error.
- Rece Hinds went 0-2 with three walks.
- Davis Wendzel went 1-3 with 2 RBIs and a walk.
- Will Banfield went 0-4 with an RBI.
- Lyon Richardson pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out a batter.
- Reiver Sanmartin pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
- Yosver Zulueta tossed a scoreless inning.
- Luis Mey gave up a run on one hit and a walk. He struck out two in his lone inning of work.
The Bats were 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and fell to 3-2 on the season.
You can watch Callihan's home run below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast