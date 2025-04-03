Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Chase Petty Struggles in First Start, Bats Fall to Omaha 12-6

A tough outing for Petty.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Chase Petty made his first start of the season for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

The Bats fell to the Storm Chasers 12-6 on Wednesday.

Here is how some of their other top prospects performed:

  • Tyler Callihan went 2-5 with a home run and a double.
  • Will Benson went 1-4.
  • Noelvi Marte went 1-4 with a walk and an error.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-2 with three walks.
  • Davis Wendzel went 1-3 with 2 RBIs and a walk.
  • Will Banfield went 0-4 with an RBI.
  • Lyon Richardson pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out a batter.
  • Reiver Sanmartin pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
  • Yosver Zulueta tossed a scoreless inning.
  • Luis Mey gave up a run on one hit and a walk. He struck out two in his lone inning of work.

The Bats were 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and fell to 3-2 on the season.

You can watch Callihan's home run below:

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

