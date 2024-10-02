Watch: Pete Rose Shared Interesting Thoughts on Hall of Fame Before He Died
CINCINNATI — Reds legend Pete Rose died on Monday. The MLB Hit King still isn't in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Will that change now that he's dead?
The 17-time All-Star, thee-time World Series Champion and National League MVP answered that question in an interview before he passed.
"I don't see much sense in putting me on the ballot after I die," Rose said. "For a player to go into his or her Hall of Fame, it's more or less for your family and it's more or less for your fan base. And I'm big on both of those things right there. Most of the people that rooted for me my whole career would love to see me in the Hall of Fame as a living player, not as someone that's 10-feet under. I always thought about that—what good would it do my family if they put me in the Hall of Fame after I die? I can't think of anything good about that."
Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 for gambling on the Cincinnati Reds when he was managing the team. The National Baseball Hall of Fame made him ineligible for induction and off the ballot in 1991—his first year eligible.
Initially, Rose denied the allegations, but ultimately admitted to betting on the Reds. Regardless, he finished his career with 4,256 hits, which is not only the most in MLB history, but it's a record that could (and should) stand for a long, long time. Watch the clip of Rose below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast