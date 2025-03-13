Returning to Manage the Reds Just Felt Right for Terry Francona
After a year off from managing, Terry Francona wasn't really thinking about returning to the dugout. That all changed when Reds' President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall and General Manager Brad Meador flew to Tucson, Arizona, where Francona lives, to pay him a visit.
"I was not thinking about coming back managing," Francona told MLB Network's Mark DeRosa. "I had a good year. I really did. When they came, it just felt right. It felt right 12 years ago when I was in Cleveland, and it felt right again. I like where I am at, and that's a good thing.
Francona was so excited to talk with his players for the first time as a group.
"I probably got a little charged up because I get a little excited talking about baseball. With this group, when you talk to them, they look at you, and they nod and listen. They want to get better. I told them that we are going to go through this together. It's not like when you play good, it's us, and when you play bad, it's you. We will do this together."
Being back in the dugout has Francona energized, and the players on the roster are a big reason for that.
"They're good for me, though," Francona continued. "These guys are energizing me. If you talk to Matt McLain for five minutes or TJ Friedl, it's fun, man.
Francona is looking to take the Reds to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Watch the full Terry Francona interview with MLB Netowrk below:
