Cincinnati Reds Release List of Redsfest Attendees

CINCINNATI – Redsfest is right around the corner, Friday, January 16, 2026, to be exact, and the Reds have revealed the full cast that is participating. This is the first Redsfest in the newly renovated Cincinnati Convention Center, formerly the Duke Energy Convention Center, and the first Redsfest since December 1-2, 2023.

Andrew Abbott, Julian Aguiar, Graham Ashcraft, Leo Balcazar, Will Benson, JJ Bleday, Chase Burns, Tyler Calihan, Blake Dunn, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Caleb Furguson, TJ Friedl, Hunter Greene, Rece Hinds, Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder, Gavin Lux, Zach Maxwell, Matt McLain, Luis Mey, Sam Moll, Dane Myers, Emilio Pagan, Connor Phillips, Hector Rodriguez, Ben Rortvedt, Tony Santillan, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson, Sal Stewart, Jose Trevino, Brandon Williamson and Yosver Zulueta are the players on the 40-Man roster that are attending. Will Benson is only going to be available on Friday.

Bronson Arroyo, Doug Bair, Skeeter Barnes, Tucker Barnhart, Jeff Brantley, Marty Brennaman, Keith Brown, Sean Casey, Todd Frazier, Danny Graves, JJ Hoover, Austin Kearns, Sam LeCure, Larry Luebbers, Devin Mesoraco, Dave Miley and Chris Welsh are all attending. Sean Casey and Austin Kearns are only attending on Friday. Marty Brennaman, Todd Frazier and Danny Graves are only attending on Saturday.

Terry Francona, José Duarte, Kyle Arnsberg, Freddie Benavides, Collin Cowgill, Willie Harris, Bill Haselman, Derek Johnson, James Keller, Matt Tracy, Jim Day, Brian Giesenschlag, John Sadak, Tommy Thrall, Oscar Marin, Mike Napoli, Alex Paláez, Will Remillard, and Chris Valaika are the coaches and broadcasters attending.

The prospects that are attending include Jay Allen, Tejay Antone, Cam Collier, Alfredo Duno, Luke Hayden, Kyle Henley, Luke Holman, Tyson Lewis, Nestor Lorant, Mason Morris, Mason Neville, and JeanPierre Ortiz.

The 2026 Prestige AV and Creative Services Rick Steiner Memorial Poker Tournament presented by BetMGM, benefiting the Reds Community Fund, will be on Saturday in the Grand Ballroom on the third floor. Tables will feature current and former Reds players, coaches, broadcasters, and local celebrities. The guests have yet to be finalized for the poker tournament.

Redsfest is a great way for fans to get together, meet other fans and social media personalities, and, more importantly, celebrate the Reds with players and other key members of the organization. Fans can engage in Q&As with players and staff, play games, and more. The first 10,000 fans to arrive each day will receive a special Redsfest drawstring bag and a sticker sheet. Season ticket holders will receive complimentary admission.

