Look: Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson to Miss Start of Season With Injury
The Reds received some less-than-ideal news on Friday. After getting an MRI earlier this week, catcher Tyler Stephenson has a low-grade oblique strain and will start the season on the injured list, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer.
Stephenson starting the season on the injured list in a big blow to the Reds' lineup. The 28-year-old appeared in 138 games for Cincinnati last season, slashing .258/.338/.444 with a career-high 46 extra-base hits.
The Reds traded for Jose Trevino in the offseason, who is known for his defense behind the plate. Trevino will most likely be the everyday starting catcher, with Will Banfield and Austin Wynns battling for the backup spot.
You can see Wittenmyer's full announcement below:
