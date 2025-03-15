Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Really Adding New Uniform for 2025 Season
The Cincinnati Reds will be adding a new alternate uniform for the 2025 season, according to Anthony Emerson of Uni-watch.com.
"As you can see, the team is going with no wording at all on the front of the jersey, just a wishbone C," Emerson wrote. "This is the first time the Reds have had a home jersey with the wishbone C as the only element since1960. There is a Mr. Redlegs patch on the sleeve, and the number and name font carries over from the team’s primary uniforms, complete with the dropshadows."
The reported new uniform has drawn mixed reactions from Reds fans.
You can see the uniforms in the link below:
