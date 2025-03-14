Inside The Reds

Great American Ball Park Ranked Near Bottom of MLB Stadiums

This is bizarre.

Greg Kuffner

The attendance of 44, 030 fans filled Great American Ball Park on Opening Day Thursday, March 28, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
USA Today writer Jesse Yomtov recently ranked the top 28 Major League Baseball stadiums.

Great American Ball Park was ranked 26th out of the 28 stadiums.

Yomtov did get give reasons as to why he ranked each ballpark the way he did.

The home of the Reds opened in 2003 and has a capacity of 43,500 people. Cincinnati hosted the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The Reds host the Giants for opening day on March 27 at Great American Ball Park.

You can see USA Today's full list here.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

