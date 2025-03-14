Look: Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Has Changed Agents Ahead of 2025 Season
Cincinnati Reds' second baseman Matt McLain has changed his representation to Vayner Baseball according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com.
McLain was previously represented by Scott Boras and Boras Corporation.
The 25-year-old missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a shoulder injury he sustained in spring training. In 2023, he was argubably Cincinnati's best offensive player, slashing .290/.357/.507.
Boras is known to take most of his clients to free agency. If McLain and the Reds have any interest in signing a long-term deal, this could be a good thing for Cincinnati.
McLain is expected to start at second base this season with Elly De La Cruz at shortstop. The Reds are banking on the young tandem to lead this team to the playoffs in 2025.
