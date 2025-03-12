Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds' Brady Singer Discusses New Pitch He Added This Offseason

A new weapon!

Greg Kuffner

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Brady Singer was traded to the Reds from the Kansas City Royals for Jonathan India, he didn't see it coming.

"Yeah, a little bit shocked," Singer told MLB Network's Mark DeRosa. "I am at the point in my career where I am reaching free agency in the next couple of years. I was expecting it a little, but it's definitely a shock. You went to bed a Royal and woke up a Red."

Singer had a strong season with the Royals in 2024. The right-hander had an ERA of 3.72 over 32 starts and struck out 170 over 179 2/3 innings.

However, the 28-year-old is always trying to improve, and he added a new pitch to his arsenal for 2025.

"I have been working on a little bit of a cutter now. I've been throwing it more and more in spring training. It's been fun. It's just getting the feel of it and getting the hand in the right place, and working on it more and more each day."

Singer has thrown over 150 innings in four consecutive seasons, and the Reds hope he can continue that streak for them in 2025.

You can watch the full interview with Brady Singer below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

