Game Preview: Reds Look To Avoid Sweep Against Athletics
The Cincinnati Reds (63-70) surrendered a late lead and fell to the Oakland Athletics (58-75) 9-6 on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds will look to avoid the sweep on Wednesday night.
Julian Aguiar will get the start for Cincinnati. The 23-year-old is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA over two starts. In his last start, he tossed six innings and allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out four in a 10-2 Reds win.
J.T. Ginn will make his first start of the year for Oakland. The right-hander has made two appearances, both out of the bullpen, and has allowed just one run and one hit in 3 2/3 innings.
The series finale between the Athletics and Reds will get underway at 5:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Tyler Stephenson has a 12-game hitting streak.
- Santiago Espinal has a 10-game hitting streak.
- Spencer Steer has a 10-game hitting streak.
- The Reds look to avoid being swept for the seventh time this season.
