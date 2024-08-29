Postgame Takeaways: Reds Rally From Five Down, Blow Late Lead In Loss To Athletics
The Cincinnati Reds (63-70) surrendered a late lead and fell to the Oakland Athletics (58-75) 9-6 on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Six-Run Seventh
The Reds trailed 5-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Tyler Stephenson got Cincinnati on the board when he doubled home Elly De La Cruz. Later in the inning, Santiago Espinal singled home Stephenson to make it a 5-2 ballgame. Ty France followed with an RBI single before Will Benson hit a go-ahead three-run home run to complete the Reds' six-run inning and give the Reds a 6-5 lead.
Bullpen Woes Continue
The Reds have been good all season when leading after six innings. However, with the bullpen being used so heavily of late, they have blown three leads in their last three games. Before Emilio Pagan was even able to get an out in the eighth inning, Seth Brown hit a three-run home, his second of the night, to give the Athletics a 8-6 lead.
Oakland would add an insurance run later in the inning on a sacrifice fly.
Up Next
The Reds and Athletics will play game three of the series on Thursday at 5:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Tyler Stephenson extended his hitting streak to 12 games.
- The Reds are now 46-10 when scoring five or more runs.
- The Reds lost for just the sixth time all season when leading after seven innings.
- The Reds are 16-20 since the All-Star break.
