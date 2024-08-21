Inside The Reds

Watch: Joey Votto Announces Retirement, Has Heartfelt Message for Cincinnati Reds Fans

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) is recognized by the crowd before his first at-bat of the season in the second inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 19, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto announced his retirement on Wednesday night.

The former National League MVP and six-time All-Star spent 17 in Cincinnati. He signed with the Blue Jays in March, but never appeared in a game for Toronto.

"Cincinnati, I’ve only played for you. I love you," Votto wrote on Instagram.

Votto appeared in 2,056 career games for the Reds, finishing with 2,135 hits, 1,365 walks, 356 home runs and 1,144 RBI. He posted a .294 batting average and a .920 OPS. He posted a .202/.314/.433 slash line in 65 games last season.

"I’ll never forget, early in my career, my first time at Wrigley Field and the crowd standing and cheering toward my failure," Votto wrote. "I remember standing at the plate, smiling and thinking, this is my home. I belong here.I was myself in this sport. I was able to be my best self. I played this sport with every last ounce of my body, heart, and mind.Thank you for everything."

Check out his entire post below:

