Watch: Joey Votto Announces Retirement, Has Heartfelt Message for Cincinnati Reds Fans
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto announced his retirement on Wednesday night.
The former National League MVP and six-time All-Star spent 17 in Cincinnati. He signed with the Blue Jays in March, but never appeared in a game for Toronto.
"Cincinnati, I’ve only played for you. I love you," Votto wrote on Instagram.
Votto appeared in 2,056 career games for the Reds, finishing with 2,135 hits, 1,365 walks, 356 home runs and 1,144 RBI. He posted a .294 batting average and a .920 OPS. He posted a .202/.314/.433 slash line in 65 games last season.
"I’ll never forget, early in my career, my first time at Wrigley Field and the crowd standing and cheering toward my failure," Votto wrote. "I remember standing at the plate, smiling and thinking, this is my home. I belong here.I was myself in this sport. I was able to be my best self. I played this sport with every last ounce of my body, heart, and mind.Thank you for everything."
Check out his entire post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast