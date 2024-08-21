Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Legend Joey Votto Announces His Retirement From Baseball

Joey Votto was one of the best Reds' players to ever play.

Sep 24, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports / David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Former Cincinnati Red Joey Votto announced his baseball retirement on Wednesday night.

On Instagram, Votto gave a heartfelt message to his family, teammates, Reds fans, and Blue Jays fans.

Votto slashed .294/.409/.511 over his 17-year career with the Reds. He hit 356 career home runs, was a six-time All-Star, and won the National League MVP Award in 2010.

Votto will go down as a favorite amongst Reds fans.

