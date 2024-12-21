SI

Tributes Pour in From Around Baseball After News of Rickey Henderson's Death

Rickey Henderson died at the age of 65. / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Rickey Henderson, Major League Baseball's all-time leader in steals and runs scored, died at the age of 65, according to multiple reports.

Henderson, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest leadoff hitters and base stealers in the history of the sport, played for nine different teams in his 25-year career, compiling 3,055 hits, 297 home runs and 1,115 RBI. His 2,295 career runs and 1,406 stolen bases remain Major League records.

Henderson played for nine different teams in his 25-year career, and won two World Series titles in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics and again in '93 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was inducted into Cooperstown as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2009.

Tributes from around Major League Baseball poured in on Saturday upon news of Henderson's death:

