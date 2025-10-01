Rockies to Begin Search for New Head of Baseball Operations
After a historically bad season in Colorado, the Rockies have announced changes to baseball operations.
General manager Bill Schmidt has stepped down from his role with the club, effective immediately, following the 43-119 campaign.
"After a number of conversations, we decided it is time for me to step aside and make way for a new voice to guide the club's baseball operations," Schmidt said in a statement. "It's been an honor to serve in the Rockies family for over 25 years. I'm thankful to the Monfort family for the opportunity, to my family for their constant support, an dour staff for their tireless dedication. Better seasons are ahead for the Rockies and our great fans, and I look forward to seeing it come to life in the years ahead."
The Rockies will now commence a search for a new general manager, coinciding with a managerial search as well. Colorado fired Bud Black in May after going 7-33 through the team's first 40 games. Warren Schaeffer took over as the interim manager and went 36-80 the rest of the season.