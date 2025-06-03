This Sad Photo of Such a Small Crowd at Marlins-Rockies Game Is Wild
What happens when a game between two of the worst teams in MLB is played at one of the least popular ballparks in the sport? Shockingly low attendance numbers.
The MLB-worst Colorado Rockies, the third-fastest team to 50 losses in the history of professional baseball, took on the last-place Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in the first game of a three-game series on Monday night.
Let's just say that fans were not very enticed by the less-than-appetizing matchup, as there were hardly any spectators in the ballpark when it was time for first pitch, leading to some truly jarring photos.
The attendance for the game, a 6-4 Rockies win, did fill out a bit to an announced number of 5,894. Even by the standards of loanDepot Park, the third-smallest stadium in MLB with an official capacity of 37,000, this was a jarringly low number.
To be fair, Miami-Dade County, where the Marlins play, was hit with some severe weather in the form of two to three inches of rain, leading to flooding and some downed trees. So for some, getting to the ballpark was either just not worth it or not even possible.
But on the other hand, stunningly low attendance numbers are nothing new for the Marlins. Consider that the Rockies are hurtling towards the worst record in the history of baseball, and yet, an average of 27,621 fans, 16th in MLB, take in their games at beautiful Coors Field.
The Marlins? An average of just 11,944 fans head to the park for Miami's games and loanDepot park has consistently ranked in the bottom five of MLB in average attendance in every single season after 2012, the year the park opened.
So a few factors at play here, but yeah, not great.