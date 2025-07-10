Rockies Could Be Left Without Top Options in Latest MLB Mock Draft
If the Colorado Rockies want to change the trajectory of their franchise, they need to start developing and producing talent out of their farm system.
They have an opportunity in the 2025 MLB draft to select a real superstar, and equal pressure to produce one.
The Rockies hold the No. 4 overall pick and have four selections in the top 77.
If things go as planned for Colorado, that will position them to land the No. 1 prospect, prep shortstop Ethan Holliday.
More News: Rockies Star Latest to Join Franchise Legends on Exclusive List
There’s simply no guarantee he’ll be there, and a contingency plan is crucial.
It’s entirely possible that the Washington Nationals will take Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick.
That scenario was outlined in Baseball America’s recently released MLB mock draft (subscription required).
The author, Carlos Collazo, sends Holliday to the Nationals, followed by pitcher Kade Anderson at No. 2 to the Los Angeles Angels, and shortstop Aiva Arquette to the Seattle Mariners at No. 3.
More News: Four Rockies Standouts That Have Been Pleasantly Surprising Halfway Through Year
Should that transpire, Collazo has the Rockies taking left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle from Tennessee.
“If my read on the Rockies is right (a big if) this could be a worst-case scenario for them with both Holliday and Arquette coming off the board in front of them. The best options available in that scenario would be Liam Doyle and Jamie Arnold as the best college lefties available and Eli Willits as the top overall hitter in the class. I’ve heard the college lefties linked to the Rockies more than Willits,” Collazo writes.
Several mock drafts have linked Colorado to a young pitcher, and per Collazo, they’re focusing on lefties out of college.
Now, anything outside of Holliday would be a letdown, especially with the franchise legacy link of his seven-time All-Star father, Matt, who played for the Rockies in the first six years and last of his MLB career.
More News: Rockies Select Top Prospect as Franchise Cornerstone in New MLB Mock Draft
However, Doyle’s high-spin fastball that gave SEC hitters fits would be a welcome addition to Colorado’s farm system.
Doyle is the No. 8 prospect in the MLB Pipeline rankings.
In his 2025 campaign, Doyle achieved a 10-4 record in 17 starts with a 3.20 ERA and 164 strikeouts to 32 walks in 95.2 innings pitched.
The Rockies haven’t used a first-round pick on a pitcher since 2022 but show a strong tendency to select college players over prep stars.
More News: Rockies Falling Short of Even Lowest Expectations Placed on Them Coming Into Season
In their ideal scenario, they’d deviate from that with Holliday. However, while Colorado has a high pick, there’s enough in front of them for their top options to fall off the board.
Should they pivot, it appears they’ll target lefty college pitchers such as Doyle.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.