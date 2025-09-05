Rockies' Prospect Griffin Herring Receives Distinguished Honor After Consistent Month
It's no secret that the Colorado Rockies have endured a burtal season thus far. They have consistently sat at the very bottom of the totem pole, making an unfortunate name for themselves. With a humiliating overall record of 39-101, the Rockies will not be changing their position in the standings anytime soon.
Their recent series against the San Francisco Giants went as expected. They dropped the set of games, allowing the Giants to walk away with a sweeping victory. Colorado has suffered wretched droughts throughout this year and have become quite familiar with the feeling of defeat.
However, regardless of how poor any franchise is performing, focusing on the pitfalls will not aid the team in seasons to come. If they want to see progress, it's imperative that they hone in on their potential strengths and learn how to work with what they have. The team doesn't have to stay down forever — it's time to make forward progress.
Griffin Herring Hits Milestone After Stellar Month
Since joining forces with the Rockies this year alongside Josh Grosz, rising star Griffin Herring has been posting strong numbers with the Spokane Indians throughout the past few weeks. He currently hold a 2.16 ERA in six games, all of which he started in. Over 25.0 innings pitched with Spokane, he has allowed six earned runs and 13 walks.
While he may be fresh into his career, he certainly has the potential to grow into a reliable and consistent player for the franchise. These are are valuable aspects that the team is in dire need of.
With his performance this past month, he has now received a well-deserved recognition. As reported by the organization on X, Herring has been named Northwest League Pitcher of the Month. That makes him the third player on the team to receive such honors this year, according to MLB.com.
Colorado acquired the 22-year-old southpaw from the New York Yankees in the Ryan McMahon deal, a sound move made by the Rockies. It's become clear that the young pitcher is well on his way to success. With time, he could transform himself into the star player that the franchise is so desperately needing.
Colorado is gearing up to take on the San Diego Padres in a three-game set with their first game commencing on Friday night. Their 2025 campaign did not go as they had hoped, but considering the up and coming talent that's been developing, hopes are held high for the nearing 2026 season.