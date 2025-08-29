3 Rockies Players Who Look Like Franchise Cornerstones for Rebuild
With just 28 games left in their disappointing 2025 season, the Colorado Rockies need something positive to focus on going forward. Just to stay on the right side of history, the Rockies still have some work to do.
They managed to pull off a win against the Houston Astros in the first game of their latest series in order to avoid a sweep, but then fell again and lost the next two. Still needing four more wins to avoid having to carry the title of the MLB team with the most losses in history, Colorado will now take on the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field.
Since the Rockies are already eliminated from playoff contention -- to no one's surprise -- they now need to take a look at who can be in the plans for this franchise's future. Everyone knows this organization is in the midst of a rebuild, and for them to come out of that, there needs to be some clear building blocks.
Here are three players the who fit that billing for Colorado.
Hunter Goodman
Goodman has been one of only a few bright spots for the Rockies this year. He was named to his first All-Star Game and has remained productive throughout the entire season. With 26 home runs and 75 RBI while slashing .271/.320.519, he has been one of the most productive offense players in the MLB.
It would be easy for players to lose interest at this point in the campaign, but Goodman has proven he's still invested by getting ejected from the recent Astros game, showing that he still cares about what is going on when he's on the field.
As the season nears its end, Goodman remains a draw for fans and hopefully is beginning to hit his stride as a player as Colorado looks for pieces they can build around. Given that he is under team control for a while, the hope is the level of play he's had in 2025 continues going forward.
Brenton Doyle
The 27-year-old outfielder continues to be a mainstay in the positive column for the Rockies. While no one might have agreed with this take at the beginning of the season based on how poorly he was performing, Doyle has gotten red-hot following the All-Star break.
Over the last 30 games, Doyle has slashed an incredible .362/.382/.610 with seven home runs. Defensively, he has taken a major step back compared to how he looked when he won two straight Gold Gloves in 2023 and 2024. But he has begun to improve on that end, too. While he still won't end up with numbers like his previous seasons, Doyle is starting to remind everyone of his elite defense.
Given that he is still under team control for multiple years, Rockies fans can expect him should look forward to him building upon his second half after he had a breakout season in 2024, hopefully becoming the everyday rising star center fielder he appeared to be in 2024.
Ezequiel Tovar
Another previous Gold Glove Award recipient should prove to be a building block of the future for this Colorado roster. While Tovar may have been known for his defense in the past, he has stood out at times as an offensive weapon for the Rockies in 2025.
On May 17 of this year, the shortstop had a five-hit game when he went 5-for-6 with a home run, a triple and two RBIs. He helped the team snap a four-game losing streak that day, and that is the type of impact he has had since getting healthy in the second half of this season.
The talented infielder has gone on to slash .261/.301/.437 across 67 games this year as he attempts to find his past form that allowed him to become a breakout start last season. Tovar exhibits a lot of what fans are looking for in both the present and the future for this ballclub, so his development is something everyone hopes continues.
As the season is winding down for Colorado, it is time to start thinking about the future and where the team goes from here. These three young stars appear to be building blocks for the organization to build around at the major league level.