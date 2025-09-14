Blaine Crim Seizes Chance to Compete for Spot with Rockies in 2026
For Blaine Crim, Friday night’s home run was a long time coming.
The new Colorado Rockies first baseman had played 671 minor league games with the Texas Rangers organization and another five Major League games with the Rangers earlier this season before he made his Rockies debut on Friday. In his first game with Colorado, he slammed a three-run home run that helped the Rockies win their 40th game of the season.
Crim, a 28-year-old product of Mississippi College, joined the Rockies on Aug. 3 after Colorado claimed him off waivers from the Rangers, who drafted him in the 19th round in 2019. His path was effectively blocked in Texas. In Colorado, there is opportunity.
Why Blaine Crim’s Production Could Translate to the Majors
Crim, a left-handed hitting first baseman, is one of those players that has been consistently productive in the minor leagues his entire career. He has a lifetime slash of .292/.372/.503 with 124 home runs and 480 RBI in 2,571 career minor league at-bats.
He’s played at least 108 minor league games every season since 2021, when he was in the lower rungs of the Rangers’ minor league system. In each season — including the last three at Triple-A — he hit at least 20 home runs and drove in at least 80 RBI. He’s hit at least 26 doubles in each of the last four seasons.
Normally, that’s a pathway to a Major League promotion. He had the misfortune of being in an organization that had a Silver Slugger at first base in Nathaniel Lowe. When Lowe was traded last offseason, it didn’t create a path for Crim because Texas traded for Jake Burger a few days later.
The Rangers finally promoted Crim on May 2. It felt like a breakthrough moment, but that didn’t transpire. He went hitless in 11 at-bats and struck out six times. Texas sent him back to Round Rock a week later. He did a two-day stint with the Rangers later in the month. But it became clear his time with the organization was ending.
With Colorado, there is a chance for Crim to prove he’s worth a Major League job. The demotion of Michael Toglia back to Triple-A Albuquerque opens up playing time for a proper audition. Crim’s best asset in the minor leagues has been consistent power and if that translates to Coors Field, he could install himself as the opening-day first baseman in 2026.
Long term, the Rockies could have their eye on installing Charlie Condon there. But he can also play outfield. Colorado’s only other first baseman in their MLB Pipeline Top 30 is Tanner Thach, who is at Single-A Fresno.
Crim finally gets his chance to prove he belongs. If he does, he can become a consistent power source for the Colorado offense for the next few years.