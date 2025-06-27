Colorado Rockies’ First-Half Grades Latest Example of Failing Season
The Colorado Rockies fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-1, on Thursday, bringing them to the 81-game mark of the season.
Colorado is 18-63. The Rockies are in last place in the National League West. They are 26.5 games out of first place. No team in baseball has a worse record. It’s possible that Colorado could set a record for ineptitude, one that was set by the Chicago White Sox last season.
Chicago went 41-121. The Rockies hope to avoid breaking that record.
With the official second half of the season set to begin on Friday, here are Colorado’s first-half grades.
Offense
The Rockies have the third-worst batting average in baseball at .227, which has been propped up by an outstanding June. But the overall slash of .227/.290/.380 leaves much to be desired.
Colorado has four qualified hitters and two of them are batting better than .260 — Hunter Goodman (.287) and Jordan Beck (.266). Ryan McMahon is well under that mark at .221 and Brenton Doyle is batting .195.
The Rockies don’t have much to work with offensively.
Grade: F
Starting Rotation
The Rockies have fewer than 20 wins, so obviously the starting pitching hasn’t gotten it done. Colorado has the worst starter ERA in baseball at 6.25, which is almost a run worse than last year’s MLB-worst 5.54 starter ERA. Colorado’s starters have won a league-low 10 games.
Germán Márquez and Antonio Sentazela have three wins each. Both have an ERA of 5.75 or worse entering the weekend.
There is precious little to work with in this rotation right now.
Grade: F
Bullpen
The bullpen is in better shape statistically. As a group it has an ERA of 4.74. Given the workload — 311.1 innings — and what the group must work with most nights, that’s a respectable ERA.
But the group is also one of a handful of bullpens with a negative fWAR (-0.4).
Two relievers have been highly effective. Jake Bird (2-1, 2.62) has thrown well enough to become a potential trade target for contenders. The same should be true for Victor Vodnik (2-2 2.78).
Grade: D
Injuries
The Rockies have been without slugger Kris Bryant for all but 11 games. He was batting below .200 when he was injured. Otherwise, the Rockies’ offense has managed to avoid major injuries.
As for the pitching staff, Jeff Criswell and Ryan Feltner are both on the 60-day injured list. Kyle Freeland and Tanner Gordon are on the 15-day IL. Freeland should be activated on Friday. Feltner and Gordon could be activated soon.
So at least some reinforcements are coming.
Grade: B
Overall Grade
Colorado is a bad team. Rockies fans hope this is rock bottom for a franchise that is on its way to its 13th losing season in 15 years. The bright spots are few. Hopefully they’re coming in the second half.
Grade: D-
