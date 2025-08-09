Does Latest Injury Spell End of Thairo Estrada’s Time with Rockies?
The big news on Friday was the promotion of top prospect Kyle Karros to make his Colorado Rockies debut.
One of the moves to clear space for him ended Thairo Estrada’s season.
Colorado moved Estrada to the 60-day injured list on Friday. He was already on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring injury he suffered on Tuesday. By moving him to the 60-day IL, it effectively ends his season.
Could it also mean an end to his time with Colorado?
Thairo Estrada’s 2025 Season
Estrada played in just 39 games, his first with the Rockies after spending the first six seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.
He slashed .253/.285/.370 with three home runs and 21 RBI. He played his games at second base, though he can play shortstop and outfield.
From the start, health was an issue for the 29-year-old. The Rockies put him on the injured list to start the season with a fractured wrist he suffered during spring training. He rehabbed and returned from the 60-day IL at the end of May.
That lasted until July 14 when he headed to the 10-day Il with a sprained left thumb. He only needed the minimum amount of time to return. But the hamstring is serious enough to move him back to the 60-day IL and end his season.
Thairo Estrada’s Future
The Rockies signed him to a two-year contract last offseason hoping he would be their everyday second baseman.
The deal was cheap — one year for $3.5 million. He’ll get that money. But the contract also had a kicker in 2026 — a mutual option.
For Estrada to get that portion of the deal, both sides must opt in. Given how this season has gone for Estrada, he may want to opt in.
Given how things have gone for the Rockies, they may want to opt out. Why? The mutual option pays Estrada $7 million. If the Rockies don’t want to opt in, they only owe Estrada a $750,000 buyout.
Rockies Future at Second Base
For now, Adael Amador and Aaron Schunk are expected to get the reps at second base that would have gone to Estrada. Orlando Arcia is on the 10-day IL but he is an unrestricted free agent in 2026, per Spotrac. Kyle Farmer and Tyler Freeman can also play second.
As far as the farm, the Rockies’ top second base prospect is the recently acquired Roc Riggio, according to MLB Pipeline. But he’s at Double-A Hartford at least a year away.
For Estrada, free agency may not be that far away.
