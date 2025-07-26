Rockies Reportedly Promoting Prospect Warming Bernabel for MLB Debut
One day after the Colorado Rockies traded Ryan McMahon, they’ve opted to promote a third baseman from Triple-A Albuquerque.
It is not Kyle Karros, their No. 9 prospect and highest ranked third base prospect in the organization.
The Rockies are set to select the contract of Warming Bernabel, per a report by Mike Rodriguez on X (formerly Twitter). Rodriguez is an MLB insider and broadcaster who at one time was a Chicago Cubs analyst.
If Bernabel plays on Saturday in Baltimore, it will be his MLB debut. The Rockies did not make any announcement after Saturday’s game, a come-from-behind victory over the Orioles.
Bernabel was not in the lineup for Albuquerque in Friday’s game.
He has been terrific for the Isotopes this season, as he’s slashed .301/.356/.450 with eight home runs and 45 RBI in 75 games. This is his first season at Triple-A.
The 23-year-old Bernabel was originally signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He started his career in 2019 with the Rockies’ affiliates in the Dominican.
He’s played in 475 minor league games and has a career slash of .277/.327/.419 with 50 home runs and 285 RBI.
On Friday, Orlando Arcia started at third base for the Rockies. He was making just his sixth appearance at third base this season and the 13th of his career. The Rockies also have Kyle Farmer and Tyler Freeman that can play third base. But Freeman is more of an outfielder and Farmer is a middle infielder.
The Rockies traded Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees on Friday for two pitching prospects, leaving the future of the position open. McMahon was the everyday starter at third for the past few seasons, even as he had versatility at other positions.
Karros, the son of former Major League star Eric Karros, is also at Albuquerque and could be the future of the position.
But it appears as if Bernabel will get his shot first.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.