Pressure Is Squarely on Walker Monfort as Rockies Get Closer to Hiring Executive
Walker Monfort -- the oldest son of owner Dick Monfort -- was promoted into the executive vice president role of the Colorado Rockies this past summer.
He's been heavily involved with the franchise for years, with 2025 being the 16th year he's worked for the Rockies in a full-time capacity and the 11th he's been part of the executive team. But perhaps there is not a more important figure in the organization than him at this point in time, since he's been tasked with finding the next head of baseball operations in Colorado.
And after what's transpired on the field the past few years, it's safe to say that Monfort has to nail this hire by getting someone in place who can not only get things turned around in a hurry, but also build a sustainable contender.
This decision is one that is going to shape the future of this franchise, and it's clear there is a lot of pressure on Monfort to make the right choice when it comes to who will lead this front office. Ryan Spilborghs, the former Rockies outfielder who was part of the 2007 World Series club and is now the team's TV analyst, summed up the magnitude of everything nicely.
"This is one of the most crucial decisions the Rockies will ever have to make," he said, per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required).
It was previously reported that three candidates have already been interviewed. And according to Saunders, Colorado is getting closer to making this crucial decision. If that is indeed the case, it seems like the choice will be between that trio since Spilborghs said he "has not learned of any other candidates" in this process.
There's a concern that the search might be too narrow. While the group that has interviewed all have impressive backgrounds, casting as wide of a net as possible for such an important decision is something that should happen.
"There should be a line of candidates out the door who want to present and want to show you what they would do in Colorado. I would assume that the list of executives is very robust, or at least it should be. But the thing is, there might be people that the Rockies might not be asking because they think they might not be willing to come to Colorado. Whereas, really, it's quite the opposite. If you call them, they would come," Spilborghs added.
That's the other end of having someone inexperienced run this search, which only adds to the pressure on Monfort that already exists. Hopefully the Rockies get everything right, because if they don't, it's going to set them back even further than they already are after having this historically bad stretch.