Rockies Manager Warren Schaeffer Sums Up Season in Brutally Honest Statement
At this point, watching the Colorado Rockies drop a game is just another day. They now hold an overall record of 40-103, which places them on track to set a new franchise record of most losses in a season. Previously, this record was set in 2023 when they finished at 59-103. Needless to say, they are well on their way to shattering that record.
There's plenty of improvements to be made before the season ends, and while it won't change their position in the standings, making the necessary adjustments will help set the team up for next year in hopes of starting off of the right foot and perhaps painting themselves in a new light.
Rockies Manager Describes Brutal Season
The Rockies have now endured three consecutive seasons in which they have surpassed the 100-loss mark and things seem to continue heading on a downward spiral. Sure, they've managed to avoid the crushing modern-era MLB record of 121 losses set by the Chicago White Sox in 2024, but they're not in the clear.
Manager Warren Schaeffer is, of course, disappointed with how their 2025 campaign played out, but he is adamant about focusing on the future, not on what's already been done.
"I refuse to believe that 41 wins is a success, because it's not... So, 41 wins this year as opposed to 40 wins? It's completely asinine to me. It doesn't make any sense to me at all," said manager Warren Schaeffer, according to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.
"Wins and losses will take care of themselves, based on the process... If you concentrate on how many games you lose, or winning a certain amount of games so we don't break some sort of record, that's a losing mentality for me. And I will never, ever embody that. Ever," he continued, further reported by Saunders. "I will not do that. You are missing out on opportunities to get young guys better."
For one more season, the White Sox will hold onto their shameful record while the Rockies attempt to make the most out of their upcoming games. This was not the season Colorado had hoped for, but Schaeffer has made his thoughts crystal clear — focusing on any type of record is not beneficial for anyone involved.
On Monday night, the Rockies enter their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers who are currently ranked No. 1 in the National League West. It's unlikely that Colorado will come out on top, but Schaeffer said it best: he will not take on a losing mentality.