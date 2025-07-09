Rockies’ Ryan McMahon Celebrates Milestone While Trade Speculation Grows
The Colorado Rockies drafted Ryan McMahon back in 2013 as a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) and he’s proven to be one of their most consistent performers since arriving to the Major Leagues
In the current series against the Boston Red Sox, McMahon just finished his 1000th career game in a loss on Tuesday night.
More News: Rockies Star Latest to Join Franchise Legends on Exclusive List
McMahon has been in a Rockies uniform since his major league debut in August of 2017. He only played in 17 games that season, but after that he has had steady production. Six of the eight complete seasons he’s had with Colorado, he’s played in over 140 games.
His career slash is .240/.322/.418 and 136 homers with 443 RBI. This season he’s slashing just under his career average. On the year he’s played in 90 total games with a .210/.310/.373 slash mark. He’s hit 12 homers and had 26 RBI.
More News: Four Rockies Standouts That Have Been Pleasantly Surprising Halfway Through Year
Arguably his best season came in 2021 when he played in 151 games and slashed .254/.331/.449. This was a career-best OPS at .780. In 2021, he had 23 home runs with another career best 86 RBI.
While he had impressive numbers in 2021 it wasn’t until 2024 the he was named a National League All-Star for the first time. He had career highs in not only plate appearances, but hits and walks as well.
The 2024 season also saw him earn his first career All-Star selection through player balloting.
More News: Rockies Select Top Prospect as Franchise Cornerstone in New MLB Mock Draft
This would make him only the fourth-third baseman in franchise history to earn this accolade. He etched himself into their record books alongside Vinny Castilla (1995, 1998), Jeff Cirillo (2000) and Nolan Arenado (2015-19).
With 22 days left before the trade deadline McMahon finds him No. 27 on the Athletic trade board and the third-highest third baseman on the list following Alex Bregman (Boston Red Sox) and Eugenio Suárez (Arizona Diamondbacks).
More News: Rockies Falling Short of Even Lowest Expectations Placed on Them Coming Into Season
McMahon might be one of Colorado's studs, but he could be worth a lot to a team who will be playing in the postseason. He would be a fairly cheap acquisition for how good of a defender he is with only $3.8 million owed to him the season.
Players who stay with a team for 1,000 games seem to be few and far in between these days. The Rockies should be proud of this milestone as his tenure in Colorado might be coming to an end.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.