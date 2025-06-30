Rockies Promoting Two Top Prospects to Double-A After Dominant Starts to Careers
To state the obvious, the Colorado Rockies are having an absolutely dreadful season on the field and look to have a real chance at challenging the worst record in MLB history.
Despite the fact that June was actually a much better month for the team than the first several turns of the calendar in this nightmarish campaign, the Rockies look to be entering the month of July with less than 20 wins.
Not a ton of solace can be taken in what Colorado has done at the big league level in 2025, however there is some reason for future optimism based on the way things are going in the farm system this year.
On Sunday evening, news broke that the Rockies are promoting two of their most high profile prospects to Double-A after a dominant start to their young careers.
Both current No. 1 prospect and 2024 first round selection Charlie Condon along with current No. 10 prospect as well as second rounder from the same draft Jared Thomas are being called up to Double-A Hartford.
Condon and Thomas are really each in their first full professional season after getting their feet wet in 2024, and clearly the pair of sluggers has made a major impression at the High-A level.
Thomas played 73 games in Spokane and slashed an absurd .330/.427/.495 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI with 22 stolen bases as well.
Condon on the other hand played just 35 contests at High-A this year and slashed an also very impressive .312/.431/.420 with three home runs and 17 RBI.
Fans in Hartford are going to have an opportunity in the coming months to see what could be the future of the franchise in the duo of bashing youngsters.
Not much can be done to salvage the season Colorado is having, but seeing some sort of light at the end of the tunnel that reinforcements are on their way should help fans breathe a sigh of relief after so much struggle.
Neither player is going to make their debut this season barring absolute domination at the Double-A level, but if things go according to plan and there are not massive struggles, it's not out of the realm of possibility for the Mile High City to see Condon and or Thomas sometime next season.
Fans will be keeping a very close eye on the numbers for both of their highly regarded prospects as the clock now starts for when they can contribute in the Major Leagues.
