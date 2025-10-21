Two Key Rockies Pitching Prospects Expected to Make MLB Debuts in 2026
This offseason should be an interesting one for the Colorado Rockies fanbase.
Not only is previous general manager Bill Schmidt no longer in charge, but it seems like the ownership group led by Dick Monfort is finally ready to make serious changes to how they operate on the baseball side of things.
That has resulted in Monfort's son, Walker Monfort, to run the search for the next head of their baseball operations team. Three known candidates have been interviewed, but it's not clear if there is a frontrunner at this point in time or when a hire is going to happen.
Once that decision gets made, though, it will be up to the new executive to come in and make some important moves regarding this roster. And while many might be focused on external additions, there are two internal promotions that could play major dividends for next season.
Sean Sullivan, Gabriel Hughes Expected to Debut in 2026
With pitching help being a major need for the Rockies going forward, two top prospects are expected to have a chance to prove they should own significant roles with the team. Sean Sullivan and Gabriel Hughes, two pitchers who are ranked 12th and 14th in Colorado's pipeline, respectively, are expected to give this rotation a huge boost.
Hughes, the 24-year-old right-hander who had his career halted by Tommy John surgery, returned to the mound this past season and posted a 4.19 ERA across 24 starts. He got the majority of his work in Triple-A, signaling that a big league promotion could be coming soon.
Same for Sullivan, the lefty who dealt with an injury issue of his own after undergoing hip surgery. He was more impressive this year with a 2.94 ERA across 20 starts, but he hasn't reached the Triple-A level yet with the majority of his work this past season coming at Double-A.
Still, Thomas Harding of MLB.com is expecting the Rockies have both pitchers debut at some point in 2026, with him writing, "Next season, the reasonable expectation should be a chance to compete in Major League camp, followed by a season of around 120 innings -- with the chance at a big league debut."
That would be a huge boon for Colorado, even if those promotions come later in the year. It's crucial for them to develop high-end arms, which is something that could become a reality with Hughes and Sullivan at some point in their careers.