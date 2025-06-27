Two Rockies Veterans Named Potential Targets Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Colorado Rockies have found their stride offensively in June, starting to produce runs at a consistent clip.
But, it has not led to them winning more games, as they are still on pace to break the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
Despite how ugly their record is, there are still a few players who are standing out with productive campaigns who will garner some attention ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Yes, even the pitching staff has players that teams around the league are going to make some calls on.
“Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley may not move the needle from a fantasy perspective, but they would be solid targets for the sixth or seventh innings on a contending team,” wrote Greg Jewett of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent bullpen report piece.
Bird currently has the best bWAR on the team with a 1.8.
Entering 2025, his single-season best ERA and ERA+ were 4.33 and 115, both coming during the 2023 campaign.
He is set to shatter both of those best in 2025, putting together an impressive breakout campaign when taking into account what he deals with at Coors Field.
Bird has a 2.62 ERA and ERA+ of 177 through 34 appearances and 44.2 innings. What stands out the most in his performance is the incredible uptick in strikeouts.
He never recorded a K/9 ratio above 7.9 in his career previously. This year, it is up to 11.3, totaling 56 thus far. His 30.1% strikeout rate is well above his career number of 21.4% as well.
Under team control through 2028, he is by far the most valuable trade chip the team has.
Kinley’s numbers have not been pretty in 2025 with a 7.15 ERA across 36 appearances and 34 innings pitched.
However, his numbers on the road provide a little bit of promise that there is something to work with.
In 20 appearances away from Coors Field, Kinley has a 4.66 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 19.1 innings.
Walks are a major issue he needs to curtail, issuing 24 this season in only 34 innings of work, coming out to an abysmal 6.4 BB/9 ratio and way too high 14.9% walk rate.
But, there is hope that better performances could be on the horizon with Kinley consistently inducing soft contact.
His average exit velocity allowed and hard-hit rate are both in the 98th percentile, and he generates an above-average number of chases and whiffs.
