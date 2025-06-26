Watch Rockies Lose Shutout on Absurd Pop-up in Rain Against Dodgers
The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of quite possibly the worst season in Major League Baseball history.
With that comes some absurdity, as Wednesday’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers showed.
For five innings, the Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers played to a scoreless game. In fact, Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander was rolling. He retired the first six hitters he faced and allowed just one hit.
In the sixth, things started to get a bit tricky. He walked Dalton Rushing and gave up a single to Shohei Ohtani, which moved Rushing to second base. Dollander then retired Mookie Betts on a flyout and induced a groundout from Freddie Freeman. Freeman’s groundout did move Rushing to third base and Ohtani to second base, respectively.
While the inning was developing, the rain started rolling in. The Dodgers’ Max Muncy walked to the plate and, well, things got absurd.
On any normal evening, Muncy’s harmless pop-up between first base and second base would have been the third out and the Rockies would have gone to the plate in a scoreless game.
This was not a normal evening.
It appeared that Rockies second baseman Thairo Estrada immediately called for the ball. But, between the rain and the stadium lights, he seemed to lose the ball. He put his glove over his head to protect himself, which led to first baseman Michael Toglia doing the same.
Neither knew where the ball was. All Dollander could do was cover first base and watch as the ball landed right in front of an unaware Toglia.
The worst part? Because there were two outs, both Rushing and Ohtani ran on contact. Both were able to score on the play and give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.
After that, the umpire crew put the game in a rain delay due to the rain. The damage was done. And Muncy was on first base.
Dollander gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in 5.2 innings of work. He threw 77 pitches, 46 of which were strikes. After the rain delay, the Rockies went to their bullpen for the rest of the game.
