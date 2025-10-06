Rockies Second Base Problem Could be Solved with Internal Candidates
The Colorado Rockies struggled all over the diamond this season. Their first basemen were awful, the starting rotation was the worst in the MLB and the rest of the team did not help much, either. However, Colorado was confident they would get great play out of their second basemen when the season began.
At second base, Colorado was forced to play five different players. Kyle Farmer was the opening day starter, while Thairo Estrada, Orlando Arcia, Adael Amador and Owen Miller each saw time at the position. It is never ideal when a team has to play that many players at one position, but that is just the type of season the Rockies had in 2025.
Rockies Second Basemen At a Glance
Estrada was statistically the best second baseman on the team this year. The right-handed batter slashed .253/.285/.370 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored in 39 games at second base. His season was ruined by injuries and the Rockies have a decision to make on his future with the team. It would not be a bad idea to bring him back, but the injuries are a reason for concern.
Farmer, the opening day starter, slashed .227/.280/.365 with eight home runs, 31 RBI and 24 runs scored in 97 games played this year. He is a versatile player that can be slotted at multiple positions, but his production at the plate is a problem moving forward. When looking at the future of second base in Colorado, Farmer is probably not a part of the plan.
Arcia and Amador both finished the season with an OPS under .600. Their lack of success at the plate definitely makes it tough to put them on the field as permanent starters. Amador is still just 22 years old, so there is plenty of time for him to improve. He was the No. 1 prospect in the organization in 2024, so there is still a lot of hope that he can turn it around at the big league level.
Should Colorado Look Towards Their Top Prospects For the Answer?
Amador is most likely going to be given another chance to prove himself. With a new front office coming in and potentially a new manager, the Dominican Republic second baseman is going to be in a much better situation. Still, he is going to have to prove that he can hit big league pitching if the Rockies are going to put trust in him to man the middle with Ezeqiuel Tovar.
However, there is one player waiting his turn in the minor leagues that just had a great season. Roc Riggio was a part of the trade that sent Jake Bird to New York and the Rockies should be ecstatic about the return.
Once he joined the Rockies organization, Riggio became the No. 10 prospect. With Colorado's Double-A affiliate, the 23-year-old slashed .256/.346/.389 with two home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored in 26 games played. He started the year in High-A with the Yankees, and will most likely be in Triple-A to begin 2026.
With Riggio waiting in the minors, and the free agent class not being as strong, the Rockies would be smart to wait for the top prospect to be ready for the Major Leagues.