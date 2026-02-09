Rockies Spring Training Preview as Colorado Starts Long Road Back from Bottom
The Colorado Rockies are undergoing an extreme makeover as they head for their first spring training under new leadership.
The Rockies have spent the offseason rebooting the organization under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. Manager Warren Schaeffer — now the full-time manager after serving as the interim last year — will begin sifting through his options across the roster this week in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Can the Rockies begin the long climb back to respectability? Spring training is where the road begins. Here’s a full preview, with roster, schedule, reporting dates and things to watch.
Colorado Rockies Spring Training Preview
Where: Scottsdale, Ariz., at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The Rockies share the facility with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Workout Dates: Pitchers and catchers will report and have their first workout on Thursday, Feb. 12. Position players can report earlier but must arrive for their first workout on Feb. 17. Players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic will likely arrive before their assigned reporting date.
Workout schedule: Workouts schedules are variable and are usually open to fans.
World Baseball Classic Players: In late February, the Rockies that are participating in the WBC will leave camp and head for their respective training camps. The length of their absences will depend on how their teams perform. The Rockies participating include:
Brennan Bernardino (Mexico), Cole Carrigg (Israel), Willi Castro (Puerto Rico), Antoine Jean (Canada), Troy Johnston (Israel), Edouard Julien (Canada), Michael Lorenzen (Italy), Antonio Senzatela (Venezuela), Ezequiel Tovar (Venezuela), Victor Vodnik (Mexico).
WBC exhibition games are held from March 3-4. The Rockies will host Team USA on March 4.
Three Things to Watch
Attitude: This is the first spring training for the organization now being led by a president of baseball operations who helped preside over the “Moneyball” era for the Athletics, a general manager who was a former Rockies assistant general manager and a manager who is well respected in the clubhouse and coached many of the players at Triple-A. It will be up to DePodesta, Byrnes and Schaeffer to set the tone for camp and to get these Rockies moving in the right direction.
The Prospects: The Rockies are inviting several of their top prospects to spring training on Major League invites. Some of that is to help get them experience. Some of it is because prospects like Charlie Condon, Jared Thomas and Cole Carigg are close to being able to contribute at the Major League level. Each will get plenty of reps early in spring training. How they play will determine how long they stay.
The Pitching: Colorado's staff was epically bad in 2025. It posted one of the worst ERA's in Major League history. The Rockies imported Marlins pitching coach Alon Leichman to preside over what they hope will be a renaissance of pitching in the Mile High City. The moves so far have been strategic as Rockies leadership has sought not to choke off opportunities for young players. Veteran Michael Lorenzen signed to help stabilize the back end of the rotation.
Spring Training Roster (as of Feb. 8)
40-Man Roster
Pitchers: Zach Agnos, Brennan Bernardino, McCade Brown, Jeff Criswell, Chase Dollander, Ryan Feltner, Kyle Freeland, Tanner Gordon, Seth Halvorsen, Jimmy Herget, Welinton Herrera, Jaden Hill, Gabriel Hughes, Michael Lorenzen, Juan Mejia, Pierson Ohl, Carson Palmquist, Luis Peralta, RJ Petit, Antonio Senzatela, Keegan Thompson, Victor Vodnik.
Catchers: Braxton Fulford, Hunter Goodman.
Infielders: Adael Amador, Blaine Crim, Edouard Julien, Kyle Karros, Ryan Ritter, Ezequiel Tovar.
Outfielders: Jordan Beck, Willi Castro, Brenton Doyle, Tyler Freeman, Troy Johnston, Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, Sterlin Thompson, Zac Veen.
Designated Hitter: Kris Bryant.
Non-Roster Invitees
Left-Handed Pitchers: Konner Eaton, Adam Laskey, Parker Mushinski, Sean Sullivan.
Right-Handed Pitchers: Valente Bellozo, John Brebbia, Eiberson Castellano, Brayan Castillo.
Catchers: Bryant Betancourt, Cole Messina, Kyle McCann, Brett Sullivan.
Infielders: Nick Lopez, T.J. Rumsfield.
Outfielders: Drew Avans, Cole Carigg, Jared Thomas.
Infielders/Outfielders: Charlie Condon, Vimael Machin, Chad Stevens.
Spring Training, Exhibition Game Schedule
All games Mountain; Home Games in bold and at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Times subject to change. Television and radio to be announced. (SS) – split squad games; *-WBC exhibition games.
Feb. 20 vs. Arizona, 1:10 pm
Feb. 21 at Arizona, 1:10 pm
Feb. 22 at Texas, 1:05 pm
Feb. 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 pm
Feb. 24 vs. Los Angeles Angels (SS),1:10 pm
Feb. 25 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm
Feb. 26 at San Francisco, 1:05 pm
Feb. 27 at San Diego, 1:10 pm
Feb. 28 vs. Kansas City, 1:10 pm
March 1 at Cleveland, 1:05 pm
March 2 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:10 pm
March 4 vs. Team USA*, 1:10 pm
March 5 vs. Milwaukee, 1:10 pm
March 6 at Athletics, 1:05 pm
March 7 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:05 pm
March 8 vs. Cleveland, 2:10 pm
March 9 at Chicago White Sox, 2:05 pm
March 10 vs. Cincinnati, 2:10 pm
March 11 at Seattle, 2:10 pm
March 12 at Arizona, 2:10 pm
March 13 vs. Texas, 2:10 pm
March 14 at Milwaukee (SS), 2:10 pm; vs. Chicago Cubs (SS), 2:10 pm
March 15 at Los Angeles Angels, 2:10 pm
March 17 vs. Seattle, 2:10 pm
March 18 at Cincinnati (SS), 2:05 pm
March 19 vs. San Francisco, 2:10 pm
March 20 at San Diego (SS), 7:10 pm
March 21 at Kansas City, 1:05 pm
March 21 Rockies prospects vs. Diamondbacks prospects, 6 pm
March 22 vs. Athletics, 2:10 pm
March 23 vs. Detroit, 7:10 pm
March 24 vs. Detroit, 1:10 pm