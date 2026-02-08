Rockies Baseline Will Become Clear During These Key Spring Training Matchups
Spring training is just under two weeks away, which means the Colorado Rockies have little time to continue preparing for their first spring training matchup.
At this point, the Rockies are simply looking to take a few steps forward. While reaching the postseason and beyond is any ballclub's dream, it isn't quite realistic for Colorado just yet. On the other hand, fans have yet to see how the franchise is going to navigate spring training or the regular season—the Rockies could surprise everyone.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Our first true taste of what their season could look like will come later this month once matchups kick off. Three meetings, in particular, will provide a glimpse into what's to come and show where Colorado's baseline currently sits.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks (Feb. 21-22)
Arizona finished 80-82 overall in the National League West last year. They're far from the most intense competitor the Rockies will face this season, but given that this will be Colorado's first spring training matchup, it will open the curtains for fans to see how their ballclub is looking ahead of their upcoming campaign.
Rockies vs. Giants (Feb. 26)
San Francisco is another NL West rival, and they wrapped up their latest season 81-81 overall. The last time these two franchises played each other was in late September when the Giants made a clean 3-0 sweep over the Rockies. Their final game resulted in a brutal 4-0 shutout. Winning this contest would provide the ballclub with some much-needed confidence.
Rockies vs. Padres (Feb. 27)
San Diego claimed a 90-72 overall record in 2025, just shy of edging out the Los Angeles Dodgers, who finished 93-69 overall. This is ultimately going to be the most telling spring training matchup for Colorado, not only because San Diego is another NL West rival, but they're also a competitive ballclub that will undoubtedly present challenges for the Rockies.
Spring Training Isn’t the End All Be All
As always, spring training is simply an opportunity for players to get back into the swing of things at the plate, on the mound and in the field. Although the games do not count toward their regular-season record, it does provide a look into what their campaign could look like.
For Colorado, fans are hoping to see significant improvements, especially when it comes to their pitching staff. Now, they have been ballclubs that flop in spring training and go on to record stunning seasons. So, regardless of how these first few games go, they won't determine the outcome of their season. What it does do is bring their baseline to the surface.