Rockies Minor League Deal With Conner Capel Adds Depth but Little Direction
The Colorado Rockies have been steadily making moves lately to rearrange their roster. The most recent signing is a bit of a quandry though. Churning the roster is a good thing for a team that finished with 119 losses in the previous season.
On the surface, signing outfielder Conner Capel to a minor league contract seems like a harmless transaction. He is definitely a low-cost player and has some big-league experience, but when you dig a little deeper, more questions than answers arise.
Conner Capel’s Addition to the Rockies
Capel’s deal reportedly does not include an invitation to major league spring training. That roster was released earlier this week for the Colorado-based team. This seems to signal the team’s take on the signing.
He is not being brought in to compete for an immediate roster spot this spring; he is simply depth. Capel is the kind of player who will definitely find himself taking the field in Triple-A Albuquerque and will only serve as an emergency replacement if injuries overtake the MLB roster.
Depth Piece, Not a Difference Maker
At 28, Capel has bounced around multiple organizations over the past few seasons. He spent most of the 2025 season at Triple-A for the Atlanta Braves. During the past year, he slashed .234/.314/.360 with 10 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 414 plate appearances. The versatile outfielder shows athleticism but has limited impact at the plate.
Those numbers are a key reason why he hasn’t found his way to the MLB stage on a regular basis. He is a serviceable player, but not someone who is expected to push for everyday at-bats in the MLB.
He does bring flexibility to the table as he is able to play all three outfield spots and has some experience doing so. He brings baserunning value as well, but that’s where his numbers stop being impressive.
A Crowded Outfield
What really makes this signing puzzling for the Rockies is the current roster construction.
Colorado already has a logjam of outfielders, including the likes of Jordan Beck, Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, and Brenton Doyle. Yes, some of these players are young and inexperienced, but what does Capel bring to the table that sets him apart?
There are only so many innings and at-bats to go around. Adding another outfielder, especially one that is not even slated to show up at big-league camp, well, that doesn’t change the equation. Truly, if anything, it just adds to the traffic at outfield positions.
Bigger Needs On the Mound
Clearly, the most glaring need for the Colorado organization remains pitching. In most MLB statistics for pitching in 2025, the Rockies were at the bottom of the rock pile.
The team made a move to add veteran Michael Lorenzen and has brought in new lead pitching coach Alon Leichman to help develop the younger, talented arms. But, more reinforcements would certainly have a greater impact than adding just another warm body to the outfield depth chart.
This feels a little more like housekeeping rather than progress.
Low Risk, Low Reward
Ok, to be fair, minor league contracts rarely hurt and this one probably doesn’t either. Capel could provide some stability in Albuquerque and could step in if the MLB squad is overrun with injuries. Every organization in the MLB needs a layer of protection and that may explain this move.
It is really hard to view this signing as anything other than just some cheap insurance.
For a franchise that has made some moves to reset its direction, this is the type of move that doesn’t move the needle.