Ron Darling Feels for Michael Kay Over Tantrum Against SNY Booth's Claim
Weeks ago, New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay uncorked a legendary rant on his talk radio show after it broadcast an advertisement for SNY—the regional sports network that broadcasts most New York Mets games—which called the SNY announcing team the, "best booth in baseball."
Kay was adamant that his booth, which features himself, Paul O'Neill and David Cone, is better than SNY's, which features Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez in addition to Darling.
Darling admitted Kay's rant wasn't that far out of line.
"I honestly 100% felt Michael's pain. Why he would, on his show, have to read something that hadn't gone by someone who produces his show that said, 'You know it might be a bad idea for Michael to read that the rival booth is the best booth in the game... I mean, just change it to, 'Catch Gary, Keith, and Ron on SNY.'"
"[I] didn't think it was fair either. I mean, how that got through all his producers, I don't know how."
After Kay's rant in late June, SNY responded with a picture of its trio and simply rebooted the rallying cry: "Best booth in baseball."
During a rain delay of a Subway Series game between the two teams on the night after the rant, Kay Tweeted, "Wow, this is the best rain in baseball." As the game restarted, the SNY booth got yet another jab in at Kay:
Darling essentially co-signs Kay's whole argument in his latest appearance. During his rant, Kay said multiple times that his employer should have taken SNY's money for advertising, they just shouldn't have used the quip that put the SNY booth over the YES booth.