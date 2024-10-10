Royals Fans Shower Jazz Chisholm Jr. With Boos Ahead of Game 3, and He Was Loving It
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not a popular figure among Kansas City Royals fans.
The New York Yankees infielder ruffled some feathers with comments he made after the team's loss in Game 2, during which he suggested the Royals got lucky in their first win of the ALDS.
When he took the field for introductions ahead of Game 3 at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals home fans greeted him with a chorus of boos from the stands. Chisholm followed Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton in the order and trotted onto the field after the slugger. Stanton scarcely received any reception at all from the crowd, who then got extremely loud and raucous when Chisholm's name was bellowed by the stadium announcer.
The boos didn't seem to bother Chisholm too much, as he could be seen on the broadcast saying "I love it" as the noise rained down from the crowd.
The harsh treatment of the third baseman doesn't come as much of a surprise given his recent comments, and he certainly seemed as if he was expecting it. He'll look to respond with his play on the field, having launched his first postseason home run late into the Game 2 loss.