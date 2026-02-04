Angels Lose 10-Year Veteran Silver Slugger to Royals in Free Agency

The Kansas City Royals have a lot of potential on their roster and within their organization, but they struggled to stay afloat last season. After a miracle run to the postseason in 2024, the Royals struggled to find the same success last season. They had their moments, led by Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and a dominant pitching staff, but they didn't have enough talent to make a World Series run.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Royals came into this offseason needing to make a few big moves. They could bolster their bullpen by adding a reliever or two. But the biggest hole on the team is in the starting lineup. The Royals didn't make any big moves to improve their lineup, but they've taken a few chances on low-risk, high-reward options.

On Wednesday, the Royals opted to sign veteran infielder Brandon Drury to minor league deal. Drury has spent the last three years with the Los Angeles Angels.

Brandon Drury is a solid bounce back candidate for the Royals

Sep 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Brandon Drury (23) and first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Drury has struggled for the last few seasons, though he won a Silver Slugger award in 2022 as he split time between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres. He was worth 2.7 WAR that season, so it's no surprise the Angels took a shot on him and signed him.

The veteran infielder would put together a solid campaign in 2023, posting a 2.0 WAR in just over 120 games for the Angels. However, he was horrendous in 2024 and even worse in 2025. Drury played less than 100 games and posted a -2.0 WAR in 2024 before being sent to the minor leagues for the entire season last year.

The Royals are going to be hoping for a major bounce back year, which seems unlikely at this point. Still, less than five years ago, Drury was one of the best sluggers in the National League. There's still some hope that he can turn it around and the Royals aren't risking much by bringing him in.

More MLB: MLB Insider Reveals Lucrative Details in Vinnie Pasquantino's Contract