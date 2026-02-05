Royals Fans Will Love Vinnie Pasquantino's Reaction to Teammate's Snub

Anyone who believes the Kansas City Royals get disrespected and/or overlooked because of their small-market status got some serious ammo on Wednesday.

MLB Network has been releasing its top-10 player rankings at each position, and Wednesday was the day to reveal how third base stacked up. As usual, people took umbrage with "The Shredder," which is the network's mythical formula for determining the rankings that remains a mystery to the public.

Where was Maikel Garcia, the Royals' All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman, placed on those rankings? Ah... silly us for assuming he merited a selection.

Vinnie Pasquantino says what all fans are thinking

Aug 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run with third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Garcia, who tied José Ramírez for the lead in bWAR at the third-base position among all big-leaguers last season, was snubbed in favor of names like Austin Riley, Eugenio Suárez, Isaac Paredes, and Bo Bichette, who has played exactly zero games at the hot corner so far in his career.

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who is never one to shy away from a baseball hot topic on social media, posted a wordless reaction on X in defense of his standout teammate.

Garcia, for his part, posted a tweet on Thursday morning that consisted of a single emoji, and while it was presumably related to the snub from MLB Network, it could feasibly have been about nearly anything.

In fairness to "The Shredder," no one would have called Garcia a top-10 third baseman before last season started. But he was so good, and the production seemed so sustainable, that it's hard to imagine not projecting him to stay in the top 10 moving forward.

Garcia's 117 wRC+ was sixth-best among third basemen who played at least 100 games last season, and of those sixth, he was far and away the best defender. He was rewarded with a five-year, $57.5 million extension in December.

Good on Pasquantino for quickly pointing out the unseriousness of any ranking that doesn't have Garcia in the top third of major league third basemen. Guess it's up to the 26-year-old to prove next year that he belongs not only in the top 10, but high on the list.

