Salvador Perez Greeted Roman Anthony With Classy Move After He Signed Massive Contract
The Boston Red Sox locked up one of their top young talents on Wednesday afternoon, agreeing to an eight-year, $130 million contract with rookie Roman Anthony. In his first game since putting pen to paper, he looks to have already earned the respect of one of MLB's most accomplished veterans.
As the 21-year-old outfielder—already batting leadoff for his Boston squad—approached the plate at Fenway Park, catcher Salvador Perez seemingly congratulated him with a pat on the back. Anthony responded with a "thank you" to the nine-time All-Star before giving him a wave and stepping into the box.
Take a look at the awesome moment here:
Classy stuff.
Anthony is slashing .282/.400/.428 throughout his rookie campaign with two home runs and 19 RBIs while his Red Sox, winners of an MLB-best seven straight games, sit at 64-51 atop the American League wild-card standings.