Sean Manaea Returns to Mets on Three-Year Contract, Bolsters Starting Rotation
Sean Manaea and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $75 million deal that keeps the left-handed starting pitcher in the front of the team's rotation.
Manaea, who signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets that included an opt-out last season, declined a $13.5 player option in November to become a free agent this year. Now, he's back on a larger, long-term deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report Manaea's new, $25 million per year deal with the Mets. The deal is pending a physical according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
He started 32 games for the Mets last season and posted a 3.47 ERA with a 12-6 record. He had four starts in the playoffs where he pitched 19 total innings through the Mets' run to the NLCS and went 2-1.
Manaea, 32, returns to New York's rotation that features Kodai Senga and David Peterson. The Mets brought in Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes this offseason.
Now, Manaea's new deal helps complete the rotation after the team won the Juan Soto sweepstakes where the superstar outfielder agreed to come over from the Bronx for the largest contract in professional sports history. Soto signed a massive 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets on Dec. 8.