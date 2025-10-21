Seattle Fan Still Cheering For Mariners Thanks to Delayed Stream at Seahawks Game
The Blue Jays beat the Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night. While Toronto had a celebration for the ages, Seattle fans were forced to dutifully turn their attention to the Seahawks who thankfully beat the Texans in the second game of a Monday Night Football double-header with Jaxon Smith-Njigba single-handedly trying to remind local fans what its like to have a basketball team.
For some fans it was a tricky balancing act keeping tabs on Game 7 because they had football tickets. Most people kept an eye on their phones, but at least one fan brought a tablet to stream the Mariners game while cheering for the Seahawks.
Of course as we've all learned after cutting the cord, streams can be unreliable or just delayed, which is how you get this guy holding up his tablet, still holding out hope the Mariners can rally in the top of the ninth while a large graphic broadcasts the result of the game confirming that no, they didn't.
That's a tough look. The entire country looking right at him, knowing he's seconds away from disappointment and sports depression, watching his final moments of optimism before it's gone forever.