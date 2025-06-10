SI

Shohei Ohtani Busted Out Signature Celebration After Padres Pitcher’s Brutal Error

Shohei Ohtani did his signature celebration after reaching on an error.
Shohei Ohtani had a quiet night on Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-7 in 10 innings. Ohtani doubled in his first at-bat, but was held hitless the rest of the night.

Ohtani did reach base twice more in the game as he walked in the top of the fourth and then reached on a throwing error in the eighth. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs, Ohtani bounced the ball back to Adrian Morejon who fielded the ball cleanly and made bad throw to first. Ohtani was jogging down the line when Luis Arraez failed to catch the ball for the out.

Ohtani continued to jog to the bag as he watched to see where the ball would end up. Then he reached first and turned on the jets to advance to second. Once he was there he pointed to the dugout and did his signature Decorte celebration.

Some might wonder why the best player in the world would need to do a celebration after hitting a ball back to the pitcher and only reaching because of a throwing error. This isn't the kind of behavior you would expect out of someone who says hello so often.

It's possible he has just been watching too much college baseball lately where the celebrations and other extracurriculars are on a whole other level. Or maybe having won the World Series last fall, the Dodgers are just putting an emphasis on having fun this season.

