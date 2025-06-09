Detroit Tigers Star Reveals Sensational and Encouraging Injury Update
The Detroit Tigers have dealt with a ton of injuries so far this season, but it has not kept them away from the top of the standings.
Incredibly, Detroit still has the best record in Major League Baseball despite entering the year with a hand tied behind their back in terms of who was able to go and who was not.
At the end of May, it looked like the Tigers were set to receive a huge boost with star utility man Matt Vierling coming off the injured list for the first time this season. It was short lived however, and Vierling was back on the shelf after just four games.
Though Detroit fans feared the worst as they waited for an update, it sounds like the aggravation of the original issue is not major, and Vierling should be back sooner rather than later.
Tigers Do Not Expect Surgery For Matt Vierling After Scary Injury
Vierling has undergone more scans and testing, and while speaking to the media over the weekend, he seems confident the issue is not major.
"Absolutely best-case scenario," Vierling said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "I was nervous. Luckily, the news came back — nothing serious...Everything looks good."
Vierling was scheduled to begin a throwing progression on Sunday after the MRI simply revealed inflammation rather than any sort of structural damage to his ailing shoulder.
Though there is not a current expected return date, both the team and the star seem confident he ius going to be able to return this season.
When a player returns from injury and is placed back on the IL just days after being activated, generally it can be a massive red flag that there has been a serious aggravation and the player came back too quickly.
Clearly, this was the first thought on Vierling's mind as well, but it certainly sounds like anything catastrophic has been dodged.
Last season was the best of his career for the 28-year-old, slashing .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI to collect a bWAR of 3.0.
Though Detroit sorely misses both Vierling's bat and ability to play anywhere he's asked both in the infield and outfield, it seems he is going to be back in the near future.
