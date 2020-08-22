Cool, calm, and collected, Isaac Paredes walks up to the plate with bases loaded. Playing in his fourth major league game, he already displays the power and pitch selection of a well-seasoned vet.

The 21-year-old smoked Adam Plutko's 91 mph fastball 389 feet into the left-field seats for a much-needed score boost, propelling Detroit into the lead 7-5. JaCoby Jones, Jorge Bonifacio, and Austin Romine welcomed Paredes back home with open arms.

In a Tigers season full of debuts, Paredes sure takes the cake. He's the first Tiger to hit a grand slam as their first career home run since Brennan Boesch, who did so on April 30, 2010. Paredes is also the second youngest Tiger to hit a homer since Cameron Maybin, who did so at 20 years old in 2007 off Roger Clemens.

Paredes confirmed his clutch gene on Monday during his debut when he scored veterans Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop off his first big league hit. That single allowed the Tigers to trail the White Sox 3-2.

The Detroit Tigers came into this game with a dark cloud looming over their heads, the infamous consecutive 20-game losing streak gifted to them by Cleveland. If the Tribe were to sweep the Tigers in this series, they would tie the MLB standing record for most continuous wins against a single franchise. This record currently belongs to the Orioles, who held a 23-game winning streak against the Royals from '69-'70.

The Detroit Tigers are currently on a nine-game losing streak.