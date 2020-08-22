SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
HomeNews
Search

Tigers Rookie Isaac Paredes Gives Detroit the Lead with Grand Slam

Genna Rose

Cool, calm, and collected, Isaac Paredes walks up to the plate with bases loaded. Playing in his fourth major league game, he already displays the power and pitch selection of a well-seasoned vet.

The 21-year-old smoked Adam Plutko's 91 mph fastball 389 feet into the left-field seats for a much-needed score boost, propelling Detroit into the lead 7-5. JaCoby Jones, Jorge Bonifacio, and Austin Romine welcomed Paredes back home with open arms.

In a Tigers season full of debuts, Paredes sure takes the cake. He's the first Tiger to hit a grand slam as their first career home run since Brennan Boesch, who did so on April 30, 2010. Paredes is also the second youngest Tiger to hit a homer since Cameron Maybin, who did so at 20 years old in 2007 off Roger Clemens. 

Paredes confirmed his clutch gene on Monday during his debut when he scored veterans Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop off his first big league hit. That single allowed the Tigers to trail the White Sox 3-2. 

The Detroit Tigers came into this game with a dark cloud looming over their heads, the infamous consecutive 20-game losing streak gifted to them by Cleveland. If the Tribe were to sweep the Tigers in this series, they would tie the MLB standing record for most continuous wins against a single franchise. This record currently belongs to the Orioles, who held a 23-game winning streak against the Royals from '69-'70. 

The Detroit Tigers are currently on a nine-game losing streak. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jason Ross Jr.
Jason Ross Jr.

Editor

Wonderful job, Gen! Quite the night for Paredes, and the streak finally ends!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who is Jorge Bonifacio?

Jorge Bonifacio is called up from Toledo after the addition of Harold Castro to the 10-day injured list. Bonifacio fills in at right field for Cameron Maybin.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers pitching staff in desperate need of run support from the team's lineup heading into this weekend's series with Cleveland.

Runs have come at a premium for the Tigers during their nine-game skid. They'll hope to discover some semblance of offensive production in this weekend's series with the Indians.

Jason Ross Jr.

Casey Mize Belongs on Big League Mound

An August night in Chicago that we won't soon forget. Tigers' No. 2 prospect Casey Mize made one of the most highly anticipated debuts in franchise history.

Jason Ross Jr.

Buck Farmer Set to Return on Thursday

Farmer, a fixture in the eighth inning of Detroit's victories this season is set to return on Thursday in the finale of a four-game set with the White Sox.

Jason Ross Jr.

SEC Rivalries are Reborn When Mize and Dunning Make MLB Debuts

Tigers' Casey Mize takes mound against Chicago White Sox, who also debut highly anticipated starting pitcher Dane Dunning.

Genna Rose

Tigers Fans Granted a Glimpse Into the Future With Mize, Skubal, Paredes

Tigers fans are rejoicing in Al Avila's decision to call up top prospects Mize, Skubal, and Paredes for their big league debuts this week vs. the White Sox.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

In Midst of Horrible New Streak, Cabrera Makes Crucial Adjustment

Miguel Cabrera is one of the few bright spots of Detroit's 2020 season

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Pitching Staff Will Have Their Hands Full vs White Sox This Week

The Tigers pitching staff will aim to slow down a Chicago White Sox lineup that managed to homer four consecutive times vs. St. Louis on Sunday. Matt Boyd is set to face Gio Gonzalez on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jason Ross Jr.

Detroit Tigers Left Fielder Christin Stewart Stays on the Prowl in Outfield

Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart showcases a flawless fielding percentage in his 13 starts in 2020. However, his at-bats need some oomph.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull Takes First Loss Against Cleveland Indians

Spencer Turnbull has showcased his electric stuff and enormous potential through four appearances in 2020. He battled his way through 4.2 innings vs. a tough Indians' lineup that was backed by the pitching of Shane Bieber.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose