New York Yankees Named Candidate To Steal Detroit Tigers Star One Day
This was a year to remember for the Detroit Tigers. Hopefully, fans understand that.
Despite losing in the American League Division Series, the Tigers exceeded expectations in a big way.
If Detroit's young talent develops as expected, they should be in an excellent position moving forward.
They can largely thank Tarik Skubal for that, and while that doesn't take away from what the other youngsters have done on the roster, having an ace is arguably the most important piece to a roster in Major League Baseball.
At the moment, he's by far the best pitcher in the league, and it's crazy to think that just a few months ago, many suggested for them to trade him.
Even if the Tigers had struggled in the second half and missed the postseason, the idea of trading the left-hander never made much sense.
At some point, Detroit has to start spending money, and there's no better guy to do that with than Skubal. He needs to be around for a very long time.
In fact, it might be smart for the Tigers front office to sit down this offseason and try to get a deal done. He'll only be worth more money in a couple of years, so why not beat him to free agency?
Until they do so, there will be concerns about Detroit paying him. As a result, Christopher Kline of FanSided listed three teams that could steal him, including the New York Yankees.
"Skubal is 27 years old with two years of arbitration eligibility left on his contract. The Tigers aren't going to trade him any time soon, especially if the postseason is back within reach come 2025. But, it's certainly something to start thinking about. Skubal was tellingly involved in trade rumors at the deadline this season, even though it was often couched with a hedge... Skubal would give the Yankees an heir to Gerrit Cole's throne as the top ace in town. New York was willing to run up the bill on Yamamoto last winter and should be similarly willing to hand Skubal a bag when the moment arrives. Ideally, the Yankees will still have both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto propping up the offense when that moment arrives."
The Yankees would be one of the first teams that come to mind in a potential trade.
However, let's get this out of the way early.
The Tigers have no reason to trade Skubal, and if they did, it'd be a terrible sign for this organization's future.