Tigers Fall 12-2 in St. Louis

Genna Rose

The Tigers fell in Game 1 of their doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday 12-2. 

While taking the L wasn't an ideal way to bounce back from their 19-0 loss the night before against the Brewers, it is notable the Tigers finally put numbers on the board. 

After being bombarded by the Cardinals three 2-run homers in the third, first baseman Jeimer Candelario snapped the Tigers unsightly streak of 31 unanswered runs allowed with a 2-run homer. 

Candelario's much-needed home run, his second in three days, placed the Tigers at 9-2.

Tigers' RHP Tarik Skubal took the second loss of his career. Skubal faced three batters in the third before Joe Jimenez took the mound. 

Skubal allowed six earned runs and three walks. 

Busch Stadium, the Cardinals home park, is known for giving up the third-fewest home runs per game this year in the MLB. Only Progressive Field (Indians) and Globe Life Park in Arlington (Rangers) allowed fewer home runs so far in 2020.

St. Louis racked five homers courtesy of Tyler O'Neill, Yadier Molina, Lane Thomas, Rangel Ravelo, and Paul Goldschmidt. 

The Tigers collectively had five hits that game, all belonging to Jeimer Candelario, Victor Reyes, Isaac Parades, and Miguel Cabrera 

Detroit aims to shake off the loss in its second 7-inning game of the day. The  Tigers are now 19-23 on the season. 

