Tigers' Jahmai Jones Reveals Which World Baseball Classic Team He Hopes To Play For
There have been a lot of unsung heroes for the Detroit Tigers during their excellent 2025 MLB regular season, but none have come out of nowhere quite like Jahmai Jones.
A second-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, he was a highly-rated prospect at one time. From 2017 through 2019, he was featured on several top 100 prospect lists. Unfortunately, he never quite lived up to those expectations early on.
Originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels, he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in February 2021 in exchange for Alex Cobb and cash. By June 2022, he was on the free agent market after being released. That started a merry-go-round of joining different franchises.
Jones would sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 23, 2022. Just under a year later, on July 1, he was released. Two days later, the Milwaukee Brewers signed him. That winter, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the New York Yankees, where he spent the 2024 campaign.
After being granted free agency following the season, he signed a deal with the Tigers. And now, he has his sights set on joining another team. Alas, this isn’t a Major League club; Detroit isn’t letting him go anywhere with how he is performing. Instead, he has revealed which team he wants to play for in the World Baseball Classic.
Jahmai Jones Hoping To Play for Team Korea in World Baseball Classic
Set to take place from March 5 through March 17, Jones is hoping to be part of Team Korea. His mother was born in Korea, and he would love to have the opportunity to represent them on the field.
“The more I think about it, the more I realize this is exactly what I want to do,” Jones said via Jon Morosi of MLB Network on X. “To play for Korea would be one of the biggest moments of my life.”
He should be under strong consideration for the team, given how well he has played. When injuries arose throughout the season, he was given an opportunity with the Major League team. Based on his track record to that point, not much was expected. But he has proven doubters wrong, becoming the latest breakout contributor for Detroit.
In 69 games and 137 plate appearances coming into 2025, Jones had a .198/.257/.278 slash line with 49 strikeouts. He hit five doubles, one triple and one home run. This year with the Tigers, he has shown incredible improvement across the board.
His strikeout rate is at a career-best 21.8%, below the league average of 22.7%. A 9.7% walk rate would also be his best mark. He has produced a .275/.363/.550 slash line with an OPS+ of 148 in 124 plate appearances. Jones has six home runs, 10 doubles and one triple, providing immense value off the bench.